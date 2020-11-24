Will Duterte work with Robredo? Maybe VP 'should start initiative,' says Palace
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 24 2020 05:32 PM
Robredo Duterte, Duterte news, Duterte updates, Rodrigo Duterte, Leni Robredo, Duterte Ulysses, Vamco, NasaanAngPangulo, nasaan ang Pangulo
- /sports/11/24/20/poc-offers-to-host-sea-games-should-laos-brunei-back-out
- /news/11/24/20/pet-withdraws-show-cause-order-vs-solgen-reporter-in-marcos-election-protest
- /business/11/24/20/bangko-sentral-says-new-logo-was-made-by-in-house-talents-no-millions-spent
- /sports/11/24/20/pba-ginebra-phoenix-super-lpg-out-to-book-finals-berths
- /life/11/24/20/mukha-ng-tv-patrol-anchors-tampok-sa-gawang-tinapay-ng-baker-sa-cebu