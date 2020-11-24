Will Duterte work with Robredo? Maybe VP 'should start initiative,' says Palace

Watch also in iWantTFC



Malacañang said Tuesday that perhaps Vice President Leni Robredo "should start the initiative" if she wants to work with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte has appointed Robredo twice to his Cabinet, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque. She was removed as many times.

"It’s her call... I don’t know what initiatives she has taken naman. Maybe she should start the initiative," he told reporters.

Robredo earlier said she was fired as Housing secretary in 2016 due to fake news that she joined an anti-government rally. In 2019, Duterte removed her as co-chair of the anti-drug body, just 19 days after tapping her for the post.

The Vice President on Monday urged Duterte to "set aside" anger for her and refrain from making divisive comments.

Last week, the President accused Robredo of failing to do anything for typhoon victims and said he would make her presidential run a nightmare should she seek to succeed him in 2022. His tirades against Robredo came in the wake of social media posts citing his supposed absence in typhoon response.

"Gusto kong ipakita na kahit marami kaming political differences, puwede pa rin kaming magtrabaho together," Robredo said in a radio show.

(I want to show that even though we have many political differences, we can work together.)