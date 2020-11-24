Philippines distributes P131 million worth of aid to typhoon victims so far
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 24 2020 10:56 AM
ANC, Headstart, DSWD, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Irene Dumlao, typhoon aid
- /business/11/24/20/coming-soon-fruitas-to-offer-dairy-soy-based-ice-cream
- /news/11/24/20/bus-nasunog-nang-tamaan-service-drop-wire-ng-electric-coop
- /business/11/24/20/rfid-sticker-maaari-pa-ring-ipakabit-matapos-ang-dec-1-deadline-metro-pacific-tollways
- /overseas/11/24/20/confused-about-masks-heres-what-scientists-know
- /video/news/11/24/20/frontliners-should-be-prioritized-once-covid-19-vaccine-becomes-available-expert