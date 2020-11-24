Philippines distributes P131 million worth of aid to typhoon victims so far

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Social Welfare and Development has distributed P131 million worth of assistance to typhoon victims as of Monday, its spokesperson said Tuesday.

The aid was given in the form of family food packs and non-food items in typhoon-hit areas Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Cordilleras, and Metro Manila, said spokesperson Irene Dumlao.

The agency is also leading camp management in evacuation centers in ensuring minimum health protocols are implemented and women- and children-friendly spaces are provided, Dumlao said. "Likewise for the provision of psycho-social support to help our internally displaced persons cope with the trauma brought about by the typhoon," she told ANC's Headstart.

President Rodrigo Duterte had placed Luzon under a state of calamity after a series of typhoons inundated large swaths of the island and prompted residents to flee their homes and observe physical distancing as the pandemic persisted.