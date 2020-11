Palace says mayors protecting illegal mining, logging ops 'will have blood in your hands'

Watch also in iWantTFC

Malacañang on Tuesday said mayors risk removal from their posts and facing criminal charges if they protect illegal mining and logging operations in their areas, which the government partly blamed for 2-story floods that hit parts of Luzon during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses earlier this month.

The interior department is investigating mayors whose election campaigns were allegedly funded by the illegal enterprise, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"You will have blood in your hands kung poprotektahan n'yo po ang mga (if you will protect) illegal miners at illegal loggers," he said in a press briefing.

Watch part of the briefing here.