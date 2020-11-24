Home  >  News

Lacson asks why Duterte treated De Lima differently from allegedly corrupt lawmakers

Posted at Nov 24 2020 10:41 PM

Why the different treatment? At least one Philippine senator questions President Rodrigo Duterte's claim that he has no authority to investigate alleged corrupt lawmakers.

Senator Panfilo Lacson reminded the chief executive it was his own justice department who prosecuted detained Senator Leila de Lima. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2020
