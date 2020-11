Duterte aides flew to Davao at no 'extra cost' to taxpayers

Watch also in iWantTFC

Cabinet members flew to Davao City for a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte in his hometown at no "extra cost" to Filipino taxpayers, his spokesman said Tuesday, following social media comments on why they did not use teleconferencing instead.

The officials on Monday rode a C-295 military cargo aircraft that was also carrying medical supplies for Davao, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Incidental po kami; wala pong extra cost (We're incidental; there was no extra cost)," he told reporters. "It’s a lot of sacrifice po. And there was no expense spent just for us. We were incidental passengers in a full cargo flight."

Duterte met with his Cabinet before addressing the public on Monday night.

Watch part of Roque's press briefing here.