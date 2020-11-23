Home  >  News

Teleradyo

17 anyos patay nang masagasaan ng tren sa Pandacan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2020 07:10 AM

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Patay ang isang 17-anyos na binata matapos mahagip ng tren sa Pandacan, Maynila nitong Lunes.

Nakitang naglalakad ang biktima sa gilid ng riles bandang alas-8 ng gabi habang paparating ang isang tren ng Philippine National Railways patungong Makati, ayon kay Barangay 836 chairman Paulino Soriano.

Bumusina ng ilang beses ang tren pero tila di ito napansin ng biktima, ayon sa mga nakakita.

Nagtamo ang binata ng matinding pinsala sa katawan na agad nitong ikinamatay.

Patuloy ang imbestigasyon ng mga awtoridad.

--Ulat ni Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Teleradyo   Manila   Pandacan   PNR   PNR train   minor   road accident   tagalog news  