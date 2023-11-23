Home > News Deadline ng pag-claim sa UMID cards, itinakda sa Dec. 29: SSS ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2023 01:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Maaari na lamang kuhanin ang mga unclaimed Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID) cards hanggang Disyembre 29, ayon sa Social Security System (SSS). Panoorin dito ang panayam ng ABS-CBN News kay SSS spokesperson at Member Education Head Marissa Mapalo. SSS, GSIS, nat'l budget to be removed as contributors in proposed Maharlika Fund SSS allows online filing of disability benefit claims Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber UMID, SSS Read More: Unified Multi-Purpose Identification UMID Social Security System SSS