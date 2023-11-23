Home  >  News

Deadline ng pag-claim sa UMID cards, itinakda sa Dec. 29: SSS

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2023 01:57 PM

Maaari na lamang kuhanin ang mga unclaimed Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID) cards hanggang Disyembre 29, ayon sa Social Security System (SSS). 
 
Panoorin dito ang panayam ng ABS-CBN News kay SSS spokesperson at Member Education Head Marissa Mapalo. 
