Home > News Piston, Manibela on strike to protest consolidation requirement for PUV modernization ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2023 12:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Another transport group goes on strike in the Philippines to protest the government’s PUV modernization program. The country’s transport chief insists a key requirement of the program is non-negotiable. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight transportation transport strike PUV Modernization Program Piston Manibela