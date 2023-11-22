Home  >  News

Piston, Manibela on strike to protest consolidation requirement for PUV modernization

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2023 12:01 AM

Another transport group goes on strike in the Philippines to protest the government’s PUV modernization program.

The country’s transport chief insists a key requirement of the program is non-negotiable. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2023
