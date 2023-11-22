Home  >  News

PAF’s 2 FA-50 aircraft take part in joint air patrol with US

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2023 12:00 AM

Two Philippine Air Force planes take part in joint patrols with the US military.

The Philippine Navy also had a chance to get familiar with America’s P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2023.
