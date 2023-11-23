Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa is confident he can get through a International Criminal Court investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the Philippines' war on drugs in case the government welcomes the probe.

Senator Roland ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa presides a hearing called by the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



Dela Rosa, a former police chief who was the chief implementer of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte's drug was policy, said he will face the music if ICC investigators are welcomed in the country.

"Pag nandiyan 'yan, wala tayong magawa kundi harapin. Harapin 'yan. I am very confident naman na malulusutan ko 'yan kung kasama ako. Kasama naman ako sa subject ng investigation, di ba," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"Harapin ko 'yan, walang problema, kung makapasok 'yan."

However, he also pointed out he will not cooperate if the position of the government is not to allow the ICC to interfere in domestic affairs.

"Bakit ako magcooperate, bakit ako magbigay ng deposition, bakit ako magbigay ng counter-affidavit ko kung ating gobyerno nga ayaw makipag-cooperate sa kanila," he said.

Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. earlier filed a resolution urging the government to cooperate with the ICC prosecutor's probe into alleged crimes against humanity in the so-called war on drugs.

The resolution came 15 days after the House approved another resolution in defense of the chamber from insinuations of corruption from former President Rodrigo Duterte and as rumors swirl of a rift in the administration UniTeam coalition.

In the interview, Dela Rosa said he is uncertain why Abante would even welcome the ICC probe when the Philippines already withdrew from ICC's Rome Statute.

"Hindi ko nga maintindihan bakit tayo magpupimilit na i-welcome sila e hindi na nga tayo member ng International Criminal Court di ba," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Even President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said his administration will not cooperate with the ICC investigation into the thousands of killings committed during his predecessor's 'war on drugs'.

"Wala tayong magagawa kung magbago man ang desisyon ng Pangilo. Kung mag laban-bawi siya sa kanyang sinasabi, wala ayong magawa. That is his decision, kung magbago siya, magbago ang kanyang paninindigan...Sana naman wag kayong laban-bawi," the senator said.

"Kung magbago ang isip nang ating Pangulo, anong gagawin ko? Mamundok?"

The ICC earlier rejected the Philippines' attempt to block an investigation into the anti-narcotics campaign of former president Rodrigo Duterte. Thousands of people were killed during anti-drug operations that ended in shootouts during Duterte's six-year term, rights groups say.