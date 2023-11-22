'Mahiya naman kayo sa Pilipinas,' Imee tells those supporting ICC probe

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Mahiya naman kayo sa administrasyon, mahiya naman kayo sa Pilipinas." These were Sen. Imee Marcos' words when asked Wednesday (November 23) for her reaction to lawmakers urging the government to cooperate with the International Criminal Court.

The senator's statement came a day after the House of Representatives referred to its Committee on Justice House Bill 1477, which urges the administration "to extend their full cooperation to the ICC Prosecutor with respect to its investigation of any alleged crime within the jurisdiction of the ICC."

(Report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News)