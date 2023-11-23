De Lima spox blasts Roque after alleging possible judge bias in bail grant

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A spokesperson for former Sen. Leila de Lima on Thursday fired back at Atty. Harry Roque, who alleged a possible bias in the bail grant to the former lawmaker.

Roque has claimed that Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 206 Judge Gener Gito was De Lima's "favorite student" and that "the judge should have disclosed his special relations with De Lima."

Atty. Dino De Leon, however, said De Lima does not remember Judge Gener Gito "at all."

"Sen. Leila de Lima has taught hundreds and hundreds of students and that's the reason why she cannot be expected to remember all of her students. That's just really impossible," De Leon said.

He said that "being a student is not even a ground for mandatory inhibition."

"Harry Roque as a lawyer knows that for a fact and you know hindi dapat nagmamarites ng mga ganitong favorite student, because that is casting aspersion on the credibility of a member of the judiciary without any basis," he said.

De Lima was released on bail after almost 7 years of imprisonment, following Gito's ruling. The former senator claimed that her detention was an effort to silence her.

Gito reversed Judge Romeo Buenaventura's previous denial of De Lima's bail petition, saying that the testimonies of the prosecution's 9 witnesses "were not able to clearly establish that there exists a conspiracy among them to commit illegal drug trading."