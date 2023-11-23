Amihan, shear line will bring rains in some parts of Luzon

Watch more on iWantTFC

The shear line - the region where cool and warm winds meet - will continue to bring rains in southern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

Quezon, Bicol Region, and Palawan will experience cloudy skies and scattered rains. Flooding and landslides remain possible in these areas.

The weakening northeast monsoon or Amihan is affecting the rest of Luzon. Aside from the cool weather, light rains will be expected in Batanes, Apayao, Cagayan, and Isabela.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have generally fair weather with possible isolated light rains.

Small sea vessels are now allowed to sail over the seaboards of Northern Luzon after the gale warning was lifted Wednesday afternoon.

Visayas and Mindanao will have warm conditions and possible afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

In the coming days, Amihan will just affect Northern Luzon while the rest of the country will be hot and humid.

No weather disturbance is being monitored by the weather bureau, forecaster Rhea Torres said over TeleRadyo Serbisyo.