Home  >  News

Ex-executive secretary Rodriguez downplays ouster from Marcos political party

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2022 11:39 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The former executive secretary of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. claimed he was expelled from his political party after refusing to appoint his party-mates to key government posts. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 23, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Bongbong Marcos   Vic Rodriguez   Partido Federal ng Pilipinas  