Ex-executive secretary Rodriguez downplays ouster from Marcos political party ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2022 11:39 PM The former executive secretary of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. claimed he was expelled from his political party after refusing to appoint his party-mates to key government posts. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 23, 2022