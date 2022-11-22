Watch more on iWantTFC

Matapos ang sampung araw ng intensibong kampanya na Vax-Baby-Vax ng Department of Health, nahigitan ng ahensya ang target nito na 100 percent vaccination coverage sa National Capital Region.

Umabot sa 100.48 porsyento ang nabakunahan nila na mga sanggol o may katumbas na higit 130,000 na mga infant.

Kinilala rin ng DOH ang top performing cities na may matataas na coverage rates. Una dito ang Manila City na may higit 28,000 na mga sanggol na nabakunahan. Sinundan naman ito ng Quezon City at Parañaque.

Samantala, muli namang nagpaalala si DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire sa ibang mga magulang na hindi pa huli ang lahat para mabakunahan at mabigyan ng proteksyon ang kanilang mga anak.

Sisikapin ng ahensya na makamit ang kaparehong resulta sa ibang rehiyon ng bansa.

Magpapatuloy naman ang routine immunization program ng DOH tuwing Miyerkules. Magtungo lamang sa pinakamalapit na health center sa inyong lugar.

