Presyo ng hamon sa Quiapo, tumaas ng P30-P50 kada kilo

Ilang araw na lang, Pasko na at isa sa madalas na nakikita natin sa hapag kainan tuwing noche buena ay ang hamon.

Nagsimula nang magtaasan ang presyo ng mga ito sa kilalang tindahan dito sa Quiapo, Manila.

Mabenta raw sa kanila ang Chinese slice ham at scrap ham na nagmahal ng P30 to P50 ang kada kilo dahil na rin sa pagtaas ng presyo ng karneng baboy at mga sangkap tulad ng asukal at asin.

Ayon sa mga mamimili na nakausap ko, maaga silang bumibili dahil iniiwasan nila ang dagsa ng tao.

Ang ilan ay dumayo pa mula probinsya at kahit may kamahalan, risonable naman daw ang presyo nito.

Samantala ang mga hamon sa grocery stores, nagtaasan na rin. Nasa P25 hanggang P50 ang nadagdag sa presyo ng mga ito.

Sa ngayon, isinasapinal pa ng DTI ang price list ng noche buena items na inaasahang ilalabas bago matapos ang buwan.