PH to send note verbale to China over Pag-Asa incident

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2022 12:19 AM

China denies it used force to seize one of its rocket fragments that was being towed by a Philippine Navy ship in Philippine waters.

But Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. doubts China’s claim and says a diplomatic note should be sent to Beijing. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2022
 
