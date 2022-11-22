Home > News PH to send note verbale to China over Pag-Asa incident ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2022 12:19 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC China denies it used force to seize one of its rocket fragments that was being towed by a Philippine Navy ship in Philippine waters. But Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. doubts China’s claim and says a diplomatic note should be sent to Beijing. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight China Philippines South China Sea West Philippine Sea China Coast Guard Philippine Navy note verbale /news/11/23/22/carlos-backs-ph-navy-on-chinas-forced-seizure-of-rocket-part/spotlight/11/23/22/latest-biotechnology-research-on-hiv-may-help-build-ph-capacities-against-it-dost/news/11/23/22/jinggoy-disability-pension-ng-mga-beterano-dapat-itaas/news/11/23/22/house-oks-ph-indigenous-writing-systems-bill-on-2nd-reading/video/business/11/23/22/ph-shares-recover-to-6429