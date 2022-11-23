Home > News Families, supporters visit memorial site for victims of 2009 Maguindanao massacre ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2022 11:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A prayer for complete justice. This is the hope of the families of 58 people who were victims 13 years ago of the worst election related violence in the Philippines. The families marked the Maguindanao massacre anniversary Wednesday, wishing that many of the perpetrators who are still at large will finally be caught. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 23, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Maguindanao massacre Maguindanao press freedom /sports/11/23/22/house-oks-anti-game-fixing-act-on-2nd-reading/spotlight/11/23/22/fight-for-58-cry-echoes-at-maguindanao-massacre-protests/entertainment/11/23/22/winners-10th-qcinema-international-film-festival/sports/11/23/22/house-oks-justin-brownlee-naturalization-on-2nd-reading/sports/11/23/22/look-germany-players-cover-mouths-in-protest-for-photo