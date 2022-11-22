Home  >  News

CA defers confirmation of DSWD secretary Erwin Tulfo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2022 12:21 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The confirmation of Philippine Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo was deferred by the Commission on Appointments after lawmakers questioned his supposed US citizenship and his previous libel convictions. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Erwin Tulfo   CA   Commission on Appointments   DSWD   Department of Social Welfare and Development  