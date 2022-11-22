Home > News CA defers confirmation of DSWD secretary Erwin Tulfo ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2022 12:21 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The confirmation of Philippine Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo was deferred by the Commission on Appointments after lawmakers questioned his supposed US citizenship and his previous libel convictions. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Erwin Tulfo CA Commission on Appointments DSWD Department of Social Welfare and Development /spotlight/11/23/22/maguindanao-massacre-victims-kin-get-partial-justice/news/11/23/22/carlos-backs-ph-navy-on-chinas-forced-seizure-of-rocket-part/spotlight/11/23/22/latest-biotechnology-research-on-hiv-may-help-build-ph-capacities-against-it-dost/news/11/23/22/jinggoy-disability-pension-ng-mga-beterano-dapat-itaas/news/11/23/22/house-oks-ph-indigenous-writing-systems-bill-on-2nd-reading