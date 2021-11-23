Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman on Tuesday said it was only "normal" for him and his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to support different presidential contenders next year.

Duterte-Carpio last week called on her supporters to "protect" her runningmate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., after Duterte dubbed him a "weak leader." The President instead backed the candidacy of his longtime aide Sen. Christopher Go, a rival of Marcos for the top job in the 2022 polls.

The President and Duterte-Carpio "belong to different political parties," noted his acting spokesman Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, when asked if the father and daughter's pronouncements indicated a widening rift between them.

"As with any different political parties, mayroong mga common candidates at mayroong mga candidates na sinusuportahan for other positions ang either party," Nograles said in a press briefing.

"[Sa] political exercise like the elections ay normal po na magkaroon ng ganiyan, pagkakaiba ng sinusuportahang mga kandidato," he added.

(As with any different political parties, there are common candidates, and there are candidates that either party supports for other positions. In a political exercise like the elections, that is normal, a difference in candidates being supported.)

Duterte heads a faction of the PDP-Laban and is running for senator under a different party, the PDDS. His daughter meanwhile recently joined the Lakas-CMD of former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. Duterte-Carpio also chairs regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

Duterte-Carpio was widely tipped to vie for the presidency before she registered as a substitute candidate for the No. 2 job--a decision that displeased her father and which he blamed on the Marcos camp.

The Duterte patriarch last week rejected an alliance between his party and Lakas-CMD "because nand’yan si Marcos (Marcos is there)."

Nograles said the PDP-Laban in a national council meeting "a few weeks from now" might decide whether or not it would urge Duterte-Carpio to support Go instead of Marcos.