PH resupply boats successfully arrive at Ayungin Shoal outpost

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2021 11:17 PM

A Philippine resupply mission to its troops in the Ayungin Shoal proceeds unhampered a week after an earlier attempt was blocked by Chinese Coast Guard vessels. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 23, 2021
