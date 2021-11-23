Home  >  News

PH gov't urged to hold off on further easing curbs in NCR until January

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2021 11:27 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine government is urged to delay a further easing of health restrictions in Metro Manila until after the Christmas holidays.

Officials are advised to remain cautious despite a continued decline in the region's COVID-19 cases. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 23, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   Metro Manila   NCR   NCR alert level   COVID-19 restrictions  