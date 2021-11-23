Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Spam text messages offering fake jobs to thousands of Filipinos are a "cause of concern," Malacañang said on Tuesday.

"Kapag privacy issue iyan, it’s always a cause of concern not only for the IATF (inter-agency task force on COVID-19), but for government and for the public siyempre," said Palace acting spokesman Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

(If that is a privacy issue, it’s always a cause [for] concern not only for the IATF, but for government and for the public, of course.)

The privacy and telecommunication commissions "have their mandate; they know what they must do, and we will continue to monitor them in the performance of their mandates," he said in a press briefing.

The National Privacy Commission on Tuesday said the text messages offering jobs that could earn tens of thousands of pesos lead to webpages that could steal one's personal information and bank details.

"Huwag po ninyong tangkilikin iyan, i-block ninyo po iyan at i-remove, ibasura ninyo ho iyang mga text na iyan dahil kayo po ay lalansihin lamang nito," NPC Commissioner Raymund Liboro said in a televised public briefing.

(Do not patronize those, block and remove and delete those messages because they will just dupe you.)

He said given thousands of Filipinos received the SMS spams, a huge chunk of mobile numbers could have been illegally obtained and it was unlikely these were from COVID-19 contact-tracing forms.

"Ito ay isang international global na sindikato ang gumagawa nito at gumagamit ng mga numero na nakuha nila sa ibang paraan, malalaking database po na ginagamit nila dito," Liboro said,

(An international global syndicate is doing this, using mobile numbers obtained in a different way. They are using a big database)

"Maaring nanggaling sa mga dating na-breach o na-hack. Ginagalugad na rin natin ang dark web para malaman kung merong nag-trade ng numbers ng mga Pilipino d'yan," he added.

(It could be from previous data breaches or hacking. We are searching the dark web to see if Filipino numbers are being traded there.)

Both Globe Telecom and Smart Communications have said they have been blocking the numbers used to send phishing messages.

The National Telecommunications Commission has issued an order directing telcos to issue a text blast warning against the spam job offer messages.