Ilang presidential aspirants handang magbigay ng molnupiravir

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2021 07:44 PM

Handang tumulong ang ilang kandidato sa pagkapangulo sa mga may COVID-19 na nangangailangan ng gamot na molnupiravir. Tulong naman para sa mga guro sa Pag-asa Island, Palawan ang hirit ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson. Nagpa-Patrol, Jorge Cariño. TV Patrol, Martes, 23 Nobyembre 2021

