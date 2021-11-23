Home  >  News

Marcos Jr.'s camp says he tested negative for cocaine use

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2021 11:13 PM

Philippine presidential hopeful former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., claimed he has tested negative for illegal drugs.

Marcos is the latest presidential candidate to submit himself to a drug test as President Rodrigo Duterte explained how an unnamed presidential bet manages to elude arrest for alleged cocaine use. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 23, 2021
 
