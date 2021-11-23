Watch more on iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte is waiting for his doctor's advice on whether or not to get a COVID-19 booster shot, his acting spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Kung tatanggap ba siya, isasapubliko ba ang additional or booster shots ay that’s actually between the President and his personal physician. Abangan na lang po natin kung ano maging advice ng kaniyang personal physician," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

(Whether he would accept an additional or booster shot, and if this will be made public, that's actually between the President and his personal physician. Let us just wait for what the advice of his personal physician would be.)

The Philippines this week started giving booster shots to senior citizens and third doses for immunocompromised individuals, allowing more Filipinos to get additional protection from the virus, after health workers.

Duterte, 76, received his second Sinopharm vaccine dose in July.