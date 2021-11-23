Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA -- Isang araw makalipas ang trahedya ng Maguindanao Massacre, o noong Nobyembre 24, 2009, ay napasok ng grupo ni Jorge Cariño ang lugar kung saan nangyari ang malagim na insidente.

Tumambad sa ABS-CBN News at maging sa mga residente ang mga bangkay ng mga biktima. Ang ilan ay lulan pa ng sasakyan na gamit ng mga ito at ang iba naman ay nasa ilalim na ng lupa na inilibing gamit ang backhoe na naiwan sa lugar.

Labindalawang taon na ang nakararaan, 58 tao ang pinatay sa bayan ng Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

Kabilang sa mga nasawi ay mga miyembro ng pamilya Mangudadatu, mga staff at mga kagawad ng media na patungo sana sa opisina ng Commission on Elections sa bayan ng Shariff Aguak para sa certificate of Candidacy o COC filing ni noo'y Buluan Vice Mayor Toto Mangudadatu, na tatakbo bilang gobernador ng Maguindanao. Kakalabanin noon ni Mangudadatu ang makapangyarihang pamilya ng Ampatuan.

Ito ang naitalang pinakamalagim na kaso ng karahasan na may kinalaman sa paparating na Halalan 2010.