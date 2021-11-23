Watch more on iWantTFC

At least 161 universities and colleges are offering limited face-to-face classes amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission on Higher Education said on Tuesday.

While many other schools have been allowed to conduct in-person classes, CHED chairperson Prospero De Vera said, "Magbubukas yata iyong iba diyan, January ang gusto nila. Depende sa school iyan kasi papatapos na ang semester ngayon."

(Some will perhaps open in January, that's what they want. That depends on the school because the current semester is almost over.)

Students of University of the East line up to receive their first dose of Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Bakuna Bus (Vaccine Bus) by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in Manila on Nov. 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Under CHED guidelines, schools must retrofit their facilities for face-to-face classes, and students and teachers must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Local governments should also authorize the classes, De Vera said in a televised public briefing.

"Kailan puwedeng magsimula? Depende kung gaano kabilis ang retrofit at saka mag-comply ang mga schools sa kanilang safety standards. Kung sila ay handa na ay puwede na silang magsimula na kahit ngayong December," he said.

(When can they start? That depends on how quickly schools can retrofit and comply with safety standards. If they are ready, they can start this December.)

Since face-to-face classes are "optional", students who feel they are not yet ready would continue with flexible learning using either online or offline platforms, De Vera said.