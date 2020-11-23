Home  >  News

TV Patrol

PITC iimbestigahan sa umano'y nakatenggang P33.4 bilyon pondo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2020 08:47 PM

Iimbestigahan ng Senado ang Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) dahil umano sa mga nakatenggang pondo ng gobyerno sa ahensiya. Ang PITC ang siya ring nakatakdang bumili ng bakuna kontra COVID-19. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Lunes, 23 Nobyembre 2020

