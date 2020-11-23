LGU, Skyway Extension heads hold 'joint responsibility' for project safety: Labor official

Watch also in iWantTFC

Local authorities and private developers face a "joint responsibility" for the safe implementation of the ongoing Skyway project, a Labor official said Monday following the collapse of a steel girder at the project site on East Service Road in Muntinlupa City this weekend.

Footage from the incident show there were no crowd control, traffic enforcer, signages and road closure at the construction project site of the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and its contractor, said Engr. Noel Binag, executive director of the Labor department's Occupational Safety and Health Center.

"Ito ay joint responsibility po ng public sector like LGUs o mga nag-e-enforce po ng traffic, and of course, iyong ating contractor, safety officers, project owners," he said in a government public briefing.



(This is a joint responsibility of the public sector like local government units and traffic enforcers, and of course, our contractor, safety officers, project owners.)

"They failed to identify hazards. Obviously, it was not properly controlled."

The steel girder fell on passing vehicles last Saturday, killing one person and hurting 4 others, supposedly after a crane tilted to its direction.

