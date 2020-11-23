Home  >  News

DOH: Vulnerable individuals to get vaccinated first vs COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2020 10:56 PM

Astra Zeneca becomes the third major drug company to report hopeful late-stage results for its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Amid a claim that two Philippine lawmakers were vaccinated against the disease, the Department of Health assured the public that vulnerable individuals, not VIPs, would get the first doses once a vaccine is approved. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 23, 2020
