MANILA — Nearly 20 families in Glan, Sarangani were displaced by huge ground fissures following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake last week, Mayor Victor James Yap Sr. said Wednesday.

"For those na maraming bitak, hindi na po namin pinapabalik," Yap told ANC. "Hinahanapan na po namin sila ng malilipatan nila, mapapagtayuan ng kanilang mga bahay."

(We are not sending back families to areas with many ground fissures. We are looking for a new location where they can build their houses.)

The mayor said they are prioritizing rebuilding some 2,000 houses in the town that sustained damage after the major quake. Some of the affected families are staying with their friends or relatives, he added.

Yap appealed to the national government for help, noting their calamity quick response fund is now at just P7 million and that the municipal hall has been severely damaged by the quake, affecting their relief operations.

The death toll from the Mindanao earthquake rose to 11 on Tuesday.

In Glan, four people were killed and 85 others were injured, Yap said. Only two are still staying in hospital, he said.