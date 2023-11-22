Home > News Nearly 20 families displaced by cracks in Glan, Sarangani after quake: mayor Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 22 2023 11:03 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA — Nearly 20 families in Glan, Sarangani were displaced by huge ground fissures following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake last week, Mayor Victor James Yap Sr. said Wednesday. "For those na maraming bitak, hindi na po namin pinapabalik," Yap told ANC. "Hinahanapan na po namin sila ng malilipatan nila, mapapagtayuan ng kanilang mga bahay." (We are not sending back families to areas with many ground fissures. We are looking for a new location where they can build their houses.) The mayor said they are prioritizing rebuilding some 2,000 houses in the town that sustained damage after the major quake. Some of the affected families are staying with their friends or relatives, he added. 'Where will we live?' Sarangani quake victims cry for help to rebuild homes Massive ground fissures appear in Glan, Sarangani after quake Yap appealed to the national government for help, noting their calamity quick response fund is now at just P7 million and that the municipal hall has been severely damaged by the quake, affecting their relief operations. The death toll from the Mindanao earthquake rose to 11 on Tuesday. In Glan, four people were killed and 85 others were injured, Yap said. Only two are still staying in hospital, he said. Quake road damage in Sarangani hits P21.9 million Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC, ANC Exclusives, ANC top, ANC Headstart, regions, regional news Read More: Glan Sarangani earthquake lindol