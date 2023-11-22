From Mavulis to West PH Sea: US, Philippines start joint patrols

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Philippine military spokesman on Wednesday said joint maritime patrols by Philippine and US forces should not be taken against both countries.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, began joint maritime and aerial patrols in Philippine waters Tuesday.

"I think there is no reason for any other party to take this against us or against the US kasi wala tayong nilalabag na batas dito. Kung meron isang party na gagawa ng aksyon na magreresulta sa gulo, then it is their problem and it is them to be blamed," Col Medel Aguilar, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman, said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Eugene Cabusao, spokesperson for the Northern Luzon command, earlier said the drill will start off in Mavulis island in Batanes and end in the West Philippine Sea.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the joint patrols are a testament to the Philippines' commitment to bolster the interoperability of military forces in conducting maritime and air patrols.

"Through collaborative efforts, we aim to enhance regional security and foster a seamless partnership with the United States in safeguarding our shared interests," he said.

In the interview, Aguilar said the objective of the patrols is to promote rules based international order to maintain peace and stability in the region.

"Since it is a joint activity which falls under maritime cooperative activity of RP-US forces then it will involve some assets from the PH air and maritime assets as well as air and maritime assets from US," he said.

He added: "We expect that all other parties will respect kung anuman ang ginagawa natin sa loob ng ating EEZ, sa ating maritime zone para matahimik at magawa yung ating misyon para sa sambayanang Pilipino."