Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Command center ng barangay sa Maynila, nasunog

Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 22 2022 06:32 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nasunog ang command center na nasa unang palapag ng Barangay Hall ng Barangay 306, Zone 30 sa Quiapo, Maynila pasado alas-8 Lunes ng gabi.

Kwento ni Kagawad Lloyd Fajardo, kasalukuyan silang nag-momonitor ng kanilang mga CCTV nang bigla na lamang may pumutok.

Mabilis namang naapula ang apoy pero natupok ang ilang gamit, kabilang na ang 4 na CCTV monitor na nagkakahalaga ng P100,000 at mga computer.

Hindi na kumalat pa sa ikalawang papalapag ang sunog kung saan nag-oopisina ang mga barangay official pero hindi muna ito magagamit dahil nasunog din ang hagdan na ginagamit patungo doon .

Hindi naman matitigil ang operasyon ng barangay hall dahil magtatayo sila ng tent sa harap nito na magsisilbing pansamantalang opisina.

Wala namang namatay o nasaktan sa insidente samantalang iniimbestigahan pa ng Bureau of Fire Protection ang pinagmulan ng sunog.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  sunog   Quiapo   Maynila   command center   Barangay 306   Tagalog news  