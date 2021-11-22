Home  >  News

PH records 984 new COVID-19 cases; active cases hit lowest since June 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 22 2021 10:25 PM

Active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines are said to be at their lowest since June last year.

But the country's health officials say the rate of decline of infections appear to be slowing down. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2021
