PH Red Cross opens COVID-19 testing lab in Isabela

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine Red Cross has opened a coronavirus testing laboratory in Isabela province that will service the entire region of Cagayan Valley, its chairman Sen. Richard Gordon said Sunday.

The laboratory can process up to 2,000 tests daily, Gordon said. The facility is worth P30 million and was built in a month, he added.

"Importante yung binabayaran kami. 'Pag nababayaran kami, iniikot namin, nire-reinvest namin ang pera," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(It's important we get paid because we reinvest our earnings.)

As of November 5, PhilHealth has paid P700 million to the non-government organization, and has yet to settle some P377 million in debt for the latter's COVID-19 testing services, according to data from the Red Cross.

The PhilHealth and PRC signed an agreement in May for the latter's COVID-19 tests for a fee of P3,500 each.

The Philippines has recorded a total of 416,852 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Saturday, Nov. 21, of which, 33,224 are active.

Meanwhile, the PRC distributed relief goods to 250 residents in Barangay Sipay, Ilagan City in Isabela following Typhoon Ulysses' devastation, according to Gordon.