5 typhoon evacuees in Marikina test positive for COVID-19: mayor

MANILA - The number of typhoon evacuees in Marikina who tested positive for coronavirus has climbed to 5, its mayor said Sunday.

Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said the patients have since been isolated. Some 12,000 evacuees underwent rapid antibody testing, of whom 153 were "reactive" and 5 were confirmed positive, he said.

Close contacts of the patients were negative for the virus while some 190 contact tracers have been deployed to monitor the evacuation facilities, he added.

The Philippines as of Saturday reported 416,852 cases of COVID-19, with 375,548 recoveries, 8,080 fatalities, and 33,224 active infections.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority is assessing the evacuees' homes destroyed by Typhoon Ulysses' floods, Teodoro said.