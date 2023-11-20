Home > News VP Sara: 'I believe I still have the trust of President Marcos' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 21 2023 12:37 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday (November 20) said she believes that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. still trusts her, amid rumors of a rift in their political alliance. Duterte was being asked for her reaction to Marcos' earlier statement denying rumors that his allies in the House of Representatives were taking steps to impeach her. FULL STORY: Marcos: 'We don't want VP Sara Duterte to be impeached' (Video from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Sara Duterte, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, UniTeam, ANC promo Read More: Sara Duterte Ferdinand Marcos Jr UniTeam