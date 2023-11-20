VP Sara: 'I believe I still have the trust of President Marcos'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday (November 20) said she believes that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. still trusts her, amid rumors of a rift in their political alliance.

Duterte was being asked for her reaction to Marcos' earlier statement denying rumors that his allies in the House of Representatives were taking steps to impeach her.

(Video from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News)