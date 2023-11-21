Shear line continues to bring rains in central, southern PH

Watch more on iWantTFC

More than a week on, the shear line continues to drench Southern Luzon and Visayas and may still do so through Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The weather system forms when the cool northeast monsoon or Amihan meets the moist winds blowing from the Pacific.

PAGASA said the shear line will bring scattered rains in Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

Floods and landslides have been reported in some parts of Bicol and several towns in Samar and Panay islands. The threats of these hazards continue especially in the areas where the rains have not let up.

PAGASA is also monitoring a cloud cluster over the Sulu Sea that could develop into a low pressure area in the coming days, weather forecaster Grace Castañeda said.



Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will continue to enjoy nippy weather brought by the Amihan.

Temperatures in Northern Luzon dipped early morning Monday. PAGASA's agro-meteorological station at the Benguet State University in La Trinidad logged 11.3°C -- the country's coldest in the present Amihan season so far.

Baguio City also recorded its lowest temperature yet this season at13.4°C.

Metro Manila also reported its lowest temperature so far at 22.4°C at the Science Garden station in Quezon City.

This Tuesday, Amihan will still bring light rains in Cagayan Valley and Quezon. On the other hand, generally fair weather will dominate Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, with possible isolated light rains.

Amihan also continues to generate big waves over the northern and eastern seaboards of the country. Small sea vessels are not allowed to sail in Ilocos provinces, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, northern Quezon, northern and eastern Bicol, Northern and Eastern Samar, and Kalayaan Islands.

The rest of Mindanao will experience hot conditions with possible isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms that could last up to an hour or two.