Rainy Monday ahead as ITCZ affects Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 21 2022 07:36 AM
ITCZ, weather, Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao, shear line, eastern portion of southern Luzon, southern Luzon, weather, Philippines weather, weather news today, Philippines weather news today
- /overseas/11/21/22/after-cryptocurrency-dip-el-salvador-seeks-cash-from-china
- /overseas/11/21/22/colorado-mass-shooter-stopped-by-heroic-people-inside-club-police
- /entertainment/11/21/22/wakanda-extends-box-office-reign-global-cume-hits-546m
- /overseas/11/21/22/berlin-to-create-10000-more-beds-for-ukrainian-refugees
- /sports/11/21/22/qatar-become-first-world-cup-hosts-to-lose-opener-with-ecuador-defeat