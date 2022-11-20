Rainy Monday ahead as ITCZ affects Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Rains are expected to hit parts of the country on Monday as an inter-tropical convergene zone (ITCZ) hovers over Palawan and parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

A shear line was seen over the eastern section of southern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its latest public weather forecast.

Those in the Bicol Region, Palawan, Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, and Cagayan may experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms during the ITCZ and the shear line.

Flashflood and landslides are possible due to moderate and at times heavy rains in these areas, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will likely face partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ or localized thunderstorms, according to the state weather bureau.

Flashfloods or landslides are possible during severe thunderstorms in these areas.

--TeleRadyo, 21 November 2022