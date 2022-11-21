Home  >  News

Philippines, US reaffirm longstanding ties in visit of VP Kamala Harris

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2022 10:09 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hailed the visit of America’s vice president to Manila as proof of strong ties between two allies.

Vice President Kamala Harris met with Marcos Jr. Monday and affirmed America’s commitment to help defend the Philippines from any attack. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 21, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   United States   Kamala Harris   Bongbong Marcos   Philippine-US relations  