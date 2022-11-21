Home > News Philippines, US reaffirm longstanding ties in visit of VP Kamala Harris ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 21 2022 10:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hailed the visit of America’s vice president to Manila as proof of strong ties between two allies. Vice President Kamala Harris met with Marcos Jr. Monday and affirmed America’s commitment to help defend the Philippines from any attack. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 21, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight United States Kamala Harris Bongbong Marcos Philippine-US relations /news/11/21/22/de-lima-case-colanggo-says-wont-withdraw-testimony/news/11/21/22/chinese-mafia-recruiting-pinoys-as-scammers-in-myanmar-hontiveros/business/11/21/22/markets-mainly-drop-on-fresh-china-covid-fears/video/news/11/21/22/china-coast-guard-kinuha-ang-rocket-debris-sa-ph-navy/video/news/11/21/22/bise-presidente-ng-amerika-nangako-ng-patuloy-na-suporta-sa-pilipinas