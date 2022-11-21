Home > News PH gov’t studying possible cases vs Bantag over unauthorized excavation ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 21 2022 10:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine justice department considers possible charges against suspended prisons chief Gerald Bantag over an unauthorized excavation at the New Bilibid Prison. Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla said Bantag’s agreement with a private firm to carry out the excavation was unlawful. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 21, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight New Bilibid Prison Gerald Bantag Jesus Remulla DOJ Department of Justice Bureau of Corrections BuCor /news/11/21/22/ph-invites-3rd-un-special-rapporteur-to-the-country/news/11/21/22/p2-b-mula-sa-denr-ipalilipat-ni-tulfo-sa-national-childrens-hospital/news/11/21/22/china-denies-forceful-seizure-of-rocket-part-near-pag-asa/news/11/21/22/cayetano-nagbabala-laban-sa-website-na-naniningil-para-sa-e-arrival-card/video/business/11/21/22/psei-snaps-2-day-winning-streak