Home  >  News

PH gov’t studying possible cases vs Bantag over unauthorized excavation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2022 10:28 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine justice department considers possible charges against suspended prisons chief Gerald Bantag over an unauthorized excavation at the New Bilibid Prison.

Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla said Bantag’s agreement with a private firm to carry out the excavation was unlawful. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 21, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   New Bilibid Prison   Gerald Bantag   Jesus Remulla   DOJ   Department of Justice   Bureau of Corrections   BuCor  