Home  >  News

PH medical workers take to streets due to delayed payments, grievances

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2020 02:44 AM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Delayed payments and other grievances prompted some medical front line personnel to take their issues to the streets. As Zen Hernandez tells us, the health department admits thousands of these workers have yet to receive their benefits due to initial lack of funding. - The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 20, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   frontliners   medical workers   health workers   healthcare workers   DOH   Philippines   COVID-19   coronavirus   COVID-19 updates   coronavirus updates  