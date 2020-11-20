PH medical workers take to streets due to delayed payments, grievances
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 21 2020 02:44 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, frontliners, medical workers, health workers, healthcare workers, DOH, Philippines, COVID-19, coronavirus, COVID-19 updates, coronavirus updates
- /video/news/11/21/20/donors-resort-to-unique-ways-to-help-flood-hit-cagayan-residents
- /video/business/11/21/20/ph-officials-warn-public-vs-money-launderers-exploiting-digital-transactions
- /video/spotlight/11/21/20/drugmaker-says-covid-19-vaccine-not-a-silver-bullet
- /business/11/21/20/airlines-need-another-70-80-billion-to-survive-iata-chief
- /overseas/11/21/20/dutch-to-ban-cigarette-sales-in-supermarkets-from-2024