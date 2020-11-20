Home  >  News

Donors resort to unique ways to help flood-hit Cagayan residents

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2020 02:51 AM

People seeking to help flood-battered Cagayan province in the northern Philippines are coming up with unique ways to respond to the needs of townsfolk there. More from Chiara Zambrano. - The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 20, 2020
