VP Duterte believes she still has Marcos' trust

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2023 11:12 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. threw his support behind Vice President Sara Duterte amid rumors that some lawmakers want her impeached. The vice president also believes she still has the trust of the chief executive. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 20, 2023