The mayor of Glan town in Sarangani said they are in need of construction materials to be used in the repair of houses damaged by the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that hit their town on Friday.

According to Mayor Victor James Yap Sr., they are still checking buildings and structures in town to ensure their structural integrity.

He also said many houses in town were damaged.

“Yung sa amin, nasira talaga ‘yung ibang mga bahay, totally destroyed, so ang nangyari, nakituloy na lang muna sila doon sa kanilang mga kamag-anak and friends. For those naman na hindi talaga nasira, partially damaged lang, nagsibalikan na sila sa kanilang mga bahay,” Yap said.

Yap said the town is in need of construction materials that they can use for repairs.

“For now po ang kailangan po natin ay ‘yung mga construction materials po para doon sa mga bahay na na-totally damaged po,” he said.

Yap also said they will declare a state of calamity on Tuesday.

The 6.8-magnitude quake that struck off Sarangani mid-afternoon on Friday caused part of a shopping mall ceiling to collapse, triggered power cuts, and sent people fleeing into the streets.

Authorities earlier said some of the fatalities included a mother and her 7-year-old child in Glan, Sarangani, and another person killed by a falling steel structure in the same town.