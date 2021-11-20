Home  >  News

P2.6-M halaga ng shabu nasabat sa Makati, 3 suspek timbog

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2021 08:41 AM

MAYNILA— Arestado ang tatlong drug suspect sa magkahiwalay na anti-illegal drug operation sa lungsod ng Makati, Biyernes.

Ayon sa Southern Police District, nahuli ang isang 53 anyos na lalaki sa buy-bust operation sa Barangay East Rembo, Biyernes ng gabi.

Aabot sa kabuuang 200 grams ng hinihinalang shabu ang nakuha mula sa suspek na tinatayang higit P1.3 milyon ang halaga.

Timbog din ang isa pang lalaki sa buy-bust operation sa Barangay Rizal matapos makabili ng droga sa kanya ang awtoridad na nagkakahalaga ng 85,000.

Matapos ang transaksiyon, hinuli agad ang dalawa at nakuhanan pa ng nasa 203 grams ng hinihinalang shabu na nagkakahalaga ng higit 1.3 milyon.

Ayon sa pulisya, sa pagluwag ng quarantine restrictions unti-unting bumabalik ang mga ilegal na aktibidad kaya tuloy pa rin ang operasyon nila laban sa droga.

- TeleRadyo 20 Nobyembre 2021
