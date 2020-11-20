Home  >  News

Ilang OPM acts sanib-puwersa sa MYX fundraiser

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2020 10:55 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Sanib-puwersa ang mga banda at singer sa star-studded na OPM fundraiser ng music channel na MYX. Ipinaabot naman nina Gretchen Ho at ex-PBB housemates ang nalikom nilang donasyon at tulong para sa mga nasalanta ng mga bagyo. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 20 Nobyembre 2020.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   MYX fundraiser   fundraiser   bagyo   bagyong Ulysses Itchyworms   Spongecola   6cyclemind   I Belong to the Zoo   Darren Espanto   Iñigo Pascual   Barbie Almabis   Gretchen Ho  