Barracks ng DPWH sa Quezon City, nasunog

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2020 09:45 AM | Updated as of Nov 20 2020 10:43 AM

MAYNILA - Sumiklab ang apoy sa compound ng Department of Public Works and Highways sa Kamuning, Quezon City Huwebes ng gabi.

Nag-umpisa ang sunog bago mag alas-11 ng gabi sa barracks na tinutuluyan ng mga empleyado ng DPWH.

Nasa anim na pamilya umano ang apektado ng sunog.

Nadamay din ang bodega at kisame ng isang opisina.

Naapula ang sunog pasado hatinggabi na.

Wala namang nasugatan o nasawi sa insidente.

Nagkaroon umano ng ground o kuryente ang gate nila dahil sa live wire.

Patuloy na iniimbestigahan ng Bureau of Fire Protection ang insidente.
 
- TeleRadyo 20 Nobyembre 2020
