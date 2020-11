Baguio COVID-19 cases on 'downtrend', mayor says after OCTA tags city as 'hotspot'

Watch also in iWantTFC



Coronavirus infections in Baguio City are on a "downtrend," its mayor said Friday, after researchers from the academe tagged the mountain city among "hotspots of serious concern."

The OCTA group -- composed of professors from the University of the Philippines, the University of Santo Tomas, and Providence College in the United States -- reached its finding with data from 2 to 3 weeks ago, said Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

The city in October saw 2 "major" outbreaks that caused about 57 coronavirus cases a day, he said.

But after tightening its border control, new cases have gone down to about 29 a day in the last 2 weeks. On Thursday, the city recorded only 14 new infections, he said.

"Lumabas talaga na high-risk, which is true, na talagang tumaas ang aming kaso," he said in a government briefing. "Pero for the past 2 weeks, talagang nasa downtrend na kami at ito'y ipinakita namin sa Department of Health."

(It appeared that the city was high-risk, which is true. Our cases really spiked. But for the past 2 weeks, we had a downtrend and we showed it to the Department of Health.)

Davao City, which the OCTA group also tagged as a hotspot, returned to stricter coronavirus lockdown earlier Friday.

